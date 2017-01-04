WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denver, 5-10 inches for metro, 7-14 foothills (Latest Forecast)

Construction Vest Robber Targets Wells Fargo Bank

January 4, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, East Hampden Avenue, FBI, Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Wells Fargo

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in the Denver metro area have teamed up with the FBI and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force to search for a man wearing a construction vest who robbed a bank on Wednesday.

The man walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8980 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

After he entered the bank the man jumped the teller counter and took cash.

The suspect then ran out of the bank and ran away.

He is described as a black male, 6-foot, with a medium build. He was wearing all dark clothing, a face mask and bright yellow construction vest.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia