Colorado Ranks Surprisingly Low For The Worst Winters

DENVER (CBS4) – A new ranking of which state experiences the worst winters places Colorado in a rather odd spot.

Only 47th.

As in not even the top half.

Or not even the top half of the bottom half.

We’re in the bottom half of the bottom half of the bottom half.

As online magazine Thrillist admits in their rankings, “this seems like an odd placement for a state that clearly experiences some serious snowfall.”

That serious snowfall has begun, too, with snow expected to be measured up to feet in some places of the state by the time this storm ends Thursday.

“But the thing is, snowfall is a cause for celebration here.”

Too right!

It means ski season, boarding, tubing, and all kinds of other outdoor fun we suffer through the long dregs of summer for (note: sarcasm), laboriously filling our time by camping, hiking, and climbing 14ers.

As a result, “Colorado has basically solved winter.”

Without a doubt.

We’re definitely not Massachusetts (10), Montana (9), or Idaho (8). And we’re certainly not one of the upper Midwestern states like Wisconsin (7), South Dakota (6), North Dakota (4), or Michigan (2) who lack some serious sunshine all winter long.

Same goes for poor Alaska (3), who is cast into darkness for months on end.

Oh. Wait. We forgot No. 5, which is Maine.

And we’re certainly not top-ranking Minnesota, which recently saw the thermometer plummet to a frigid -30.

So, when it comes to winter awesomeness, who beats us out?

Hawaii (50) can’t be a big surprise to anyone, nor can Arizona (49), but California? They checked in at 48, showing, obviously, the list-makers have never driven Donner Pass from Reno down to the coast in the dead of a snowstorm. (Trust me, I’ve done it.) Had they, then Colorado would be ranked 48.

Rounding out the other bottom 10 states are Florida (46), New Mexico (45), Louisiana (44), Texas (43), Georgia (42), and Alabama (41), where “the people of Alabama asked the Lord that He make the climate of Alabama suitable to play football outside year-round and He listened to the people and granted them a mild winter climate for which to play His game. Except in Hunstville,” which is where they have a rare southern NCAA Division I hockey team.

