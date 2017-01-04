Body Found Under Ice Positively Identified As Missing Boy

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Aurora say the body found in an icy pond on Tuesday is that of a 6-year-old boy who went missing.
The positive identification on the body doesn’t come as a surprise in the tragic case. David Puckett is believed to have wandered away from his house on Saturday and dozens in the community as well as the FBI joined the search for the boy.
Search dogs wound up finding Puckett’s scent near the pond in Olympic Park along East Yale Avenue. A dive team found Puckett’s body under the ice Tuesday morning.
The pond is approximately three blocks away from Puckett’s home.
Acting under the strong suspicion that the body was Puckett’s, Aurora’s police chief Nick Metz told Puckett’s family shortly after the discovery was made and he said they were devastated.
Puckett was a student at Dartmouth Elementary School. Mental health professionals were brought in this week for students and staff who might be struggling with the news.