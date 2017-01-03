TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-70 shut down after semi roll over near Lake Dillon (Full Story)

Woman Sentenced In Child Abuse Case Involving Son

January 3, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: Katerina Kennedy-Flores, Lochbuie, Weld County

LOCHBUIE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver woman abused her child in an incident that was captured on home video was sentenced on Tuesday.

Katerina Kennedy-Flores, 27, was arrested in May 2016. She was sentenced to two months in jail and five years probation for misdemeanor child abuse.

Katrina Kennedy (credit: Weld County)

Katrina Kennedy (credit: Weld County)

Police arrested Kennedy-Flores in Denver more than two weeks after the video was allegedly made in the Weld County town of Lochbuie, about 30 miles northeast of Denver.

The 16-minute-long video, which was shot by Kennedy-Flores’ roommate while she still lived in Lochbuie, spread across social media. It shows a young boy screaming and crying while the alleged abuse took place. Kennedy-Flores is seen shouting obscenities at and acting aggressively towards the child.

Court documents indicate the boy was left with multiple bruises from his mother’s attacks. The mother hits the child and throws things at him in the video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia