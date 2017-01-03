Woman Sentenced In Child Abuse Case Involving Son

Von Miller: Gary Kubiak 'Helped Me See The Light' Broncos linebacker Von Miller posted a tribute to Gary Kubiak Tuesday, calling him "a leader who was believable, a man of high character who always had a plan."

AP Analysis: Gary Kubiak's Last Call A Good OneGary Kubiak didn't get back to the playoffs a year after pushing all the right buttons in leading Denver to its Super Bowl parade. Yet, he made what might be the best call of all when he summoned John Elway to his hotel room on Christmas Eve in Kansas City.