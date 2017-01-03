Woman Sentenced In Child Abuse Case Involving Son

LOCHBUIE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver woman abused her child in an incident that was captured on home video was sentenced on Tuesday.
Katerina Kennedy-Flores, 27, was arrested in May 2016. She was sentenced to two months in jail and five years probation for misdemeanor child abuse.
Police arrested Kennedy-Flores in Denver more than two weeks after the video was allegedly made in the Weld County town of Lochbuie, about 30 miles northeast of Denver.
The 16-minute-long video, which was shot by Kennedy-Flores’ roommate while she still lived in Lochbuie, spread across social media. It shows a young boy screaming and crying while the alleged abuse took place. Kennedy-Flores is seen shouting obscenities at and acting aggressively towards the child.
Court documents indicate the boy was left with multiple bruises from his mother’s attacks. The mother hits the child and throws things at him in the video.