With Snow In Forecast, CDOT Set To Treat Roads With Salt Brine

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Snow is expected to make its way into the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and state transportation officials say they will be pre-treating roads with salt brine to keep the snow and ice from sticking.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has only started using that anti-icing solution this winter. The brine includes three all-natural ingredients: salt, water and an anti-corrosion additive.
Temperatures are expected to be hovering around or below the freezing mark between now and Friday.
The salt CDOT uses comes from the Great Salt Lake in Utah.