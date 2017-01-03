BREAKING NEWS: Body found in pond, 'suspicion' is that it's missing boy (Latest Updates)

With Snow In Forecast, CDOT Set To Treat Roads With Salt Brine

January 3, 2017 2:00 PM
Colorado Department of Transportation

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Snow is expected to make its way into the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and state transportation officials say they will be pre-treating roads with salt brine to keep the snow and ice from sticking.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has only started using that anti-icing solution this winter. The brine includes three all-natural ingredients: salt, water and an anti-corrosion additive.

Temperatures are expected to be hovering around or below the freezing mark between now and Friday.

The salt CDOT uses comes from the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

