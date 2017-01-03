Winter Storm Watch Issued For Foothills, Part Of I-25 Urban Corridor

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm moving across Colorado will bring heavy snow to the mountains and potentially to parts of the Front Range Urban Corridor by Thursday.
Deep moisture from the Pacific Ocean flowing along a strong jet stream will combine with another surge of arctic air moving down from Canada by Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service has placed locations along and west of Interstate 25, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, Boulder, Golden and Lakewood under a Winter Storm Watch starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday night for the potential to see 6-12 inches of snow.
A watch means there is still some uncertainty in both the timing and strength of this storm and that forecast details could change.
