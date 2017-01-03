Telluride-Bound Small Plane Crashes, 3 Dead

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Searchers in Gila County, Arizona, have found three bodies inside the wreckage of a small plane that was reported overdue on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.

County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said it was spotted crashed north of Payson on the rugged Mogollon Rim early Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office was advised of the missing Cessna 210 just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The plane reportedly carried two adults and two children but Shepherd said only three bodies have been found so far. The sheriff said there’s no sign anyone walked away from the crash and a fourth body might be in the wreckage.

Shepherd said rescuers had to hike nearly an hour to the site after the wreckage was spotted from the air. No identities have been released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)