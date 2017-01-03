LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Longmont investigated swastikas found carved into playground equipment at a park.
State Rep. Jonathan Singer discovered the vandalism at Loomiller Park on Monday morning. Singer told police the swastikas were found in at least four locations in the playground, including a slide.
Employees with the City of Longmont covered up the carvings and returned to the park on Tuesday to determine whether the vandalized equipment will require resurfacing or replacement.
Swastikas were found spray painted on the side of Isabella Bird Community School in Stapleton in November.