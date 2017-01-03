Swastikas Found Carved Into Playground Equipment

January 3, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Jonathan Singer, Longmont, Loomiller Park, Swastikas

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Longmont investigated swastikas found carved into playground equipment at a park.

State Rep. Jonathan Singer discovered the vandalism at Loomiller Park on Monday morning. Singer told police the swastikas were found in at least four locations in the playground, including a slide.

Employees with the City of Longmont covered up the carvings and returned to the park on Tuesday to determine whether the vandalized equipment will require resurfacing or replacement.

Swastikas were found spray painted on the side of Isabella Bird Community School in Stapleton in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia