Neighbors Frustrated As Investigation Into House Fire Continues

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors in Thornton say they are concerned a drug ring may have been operating out of a home that caught fire last week.

The house, located near the intersection of 137th Avenue and Clayton Street, caught fire on Friday. Since then, someone vandalized the home.

Residents say they are frustrated with a lack of information being provided by police in the case.

“Something exploded, and I don’t know what, but it made me suspicious immediately,” said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

Authorities said a spark plug caused the explosion, and that the North Metro Drug Task Force is investigating.

Over the weekend anger ignited when someone painted the name of the homeowner and the words “GROW HOUSE” on boards covering the damaged garage.

Nearly every neighbor CBS4 interviewed Monday said they suspect the drug situation at the home, which was being rented out, far exceeds just growing marijuana. They were all hesitant about doing on-camera interviews.

“To have this kind of activity is very unsettling. You don’t want your kids around it,” said the one neighbor who agreed to an interview only if their face was blacked out.

Neighbors said the home is the only one on the block that’s being rented, and they said they saw a large number of people going in and out of it in recent months.

A public records search revealed at least six different people calling the address their residence.

Investigators working on the case declined CBS4’s requests for interviews about the situation.