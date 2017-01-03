More Than A Dozen Businesses Targeted In Smash & Grabs

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4)– Criminals smashed their way into at least 16 businesses in Denver, Englewood and Wheat Ridge leaving behind more damage to property than the value of the items stolen.

Caroline Momo-Torres is the owner of Colore Italian Restaurant in Englewood. She shared her surveillance video with CBS4 that shows a car pull up to the building, then four hooded men get out and smash their way into the Englewood restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Momo-Torres says you can see that one of the men had a wrench in his hand to break the glass door.

She says it’s hard to watch, “I get emotional… You feel violated.”

Denver police are now investigating at least 16 overnight burglaries, mostly along South Broadway, but also reaching into Englewood and Wheat Ridge. Investigators believe they’re all connected. The businesses targeted include a range of businesses, including a pot shop, UPS store, several salons and restaurants.

Employees says it’s been a frustrating day. Lindsey Apodaca, who works at Cost Cutters on South Broadway, said “We have to come in and clean it up and then customers come in and it’s not a good site to see.”

The Subway restaurant employees say they also have surveillance video of two men smashing the glass front door, rushing over to the register but they got nothing. Most of the business are reporting that no money or merchandise was stolen. Only one location, a market in Wheat Ridge, says the thieves stole $350 in lottery tickets.

The owners at Colore say the thieves can break their doors, their dishes but they can’t break their spirit.

“Hopefully they get caught,” says Momo-Torres. “Hopefully they get help, that’s what I really hope.”

Denver police are looking for a stolen car connected to the burglaries. The car is described as a late 90s Honda Civic, teal or green in color. Please call Denver police if you have any information.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.