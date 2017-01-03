Injury Prevention Expert Says Dresser Topple Should Be Reminder To All

By Lauren DiSpirito

DENVER (CBS4) — An injury prevention expert in the Denver metro area says video that captured the moment a large dresser tipped over on top of two Utah toddlers last week serves as a reminder of safety precautions all furniture owners should be taking.

The Utah family’s home security system recorded the terrifying incident. First, the twin boys can be seen climbing the dresser. Then, it topples over, pinning one of them. The other boy managed to move the dresser enough to free his brother, and neither were hurt. Their mother shared the video to warn parents of the dangers of unsecured furniture.

“It’s just not the first thing that you think about to do with a dresser or safety as far as children,” Kayli Schoff, the boys’ mother said. “It’s just something you keep putting off, putting off, and then it never gets done.”

Schoff says the accident happened early in the morning, before she knew the boys were awake.

Tracey Holmberg, the Injury Prevention Coordinator for Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, says tragic incidents involving furniture happen in an instant. In many cases, she says the injuries can be horrific, involving crushing to a child’s head or chest.

“It’s like an NFL lineman running at you at full speed,” Holmberg said. “It’s just significant and fast.”

According to statistics Holmberg provided, 33,000 emergency room visits each year are attributed to furniture tip-overs. On average, one child dies every two weeks in such cases, she says.

“Things can happen in an instant,” she said, “and that’s why you always have to think about being more proactive, preventing rather than reacting.”

Holmberg suggests using anchor straps to secure all large furniture and TVs to a wall, not just dressers and chests. She says newer furniture tends to be lighter and, therefore, easier to flip.

Holmberg recommends getting rid of older model “block” TVs that tend to be extremely heavy and dangerous in a fall, “Look at your house and see what would kids climb up and what could fall over, and you can get some anti-tip straps.”

The dresser that fell on Schoff’s twins is an IKEA model, but not one included a company recall last summer, in which customers of nearly 30 million chests and dressers were notified to stop using the furniture if it was not anchored to a wall. The recall was issued after at least three children died in furniture-tipping incidents. The company does include straps and instructions for securing its large furniture products.

Schoff’s dresser is now secured to a wall. If you don’t have anchor or anti-tip straps, Holmberg says they can be easily found at hardware stores or online retailers.

For more tips and information, go to https://www.anchorit.gov/

Lauren DiSpirito reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. She covers breaking news and feature stories along Colorado’s Front Range. Follow her on Twitter @CBS4Lauren. Share your story ideas with her here.