Forsett Explains Why Breakout Run Didn’t End Up In End Zone

By Michael Spencer

Broncos running Justin Forsett joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer and CBS4 Broncos analyst Mark Schlereth for Xfinity Monday Live at ViewHouse Centennial to wrap up the 2016 Broncos season and talk about the departure of head coach Gary Kubiak.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Justin Forsett and Kubiak have a long history together. Forsett played for Kubiak in Houston and Baltimore before joining him again late in the 2016 season in Denver.

“I was surprised,” said Forsett about Kubiak’s decision to step down. “I consider him family, so I was happy that he was stepping away and thinking about himself and his health and his family first.”

“It was definitely tough, it was definitely an emotional time,” said Forsett about receiving the news that Kubiak was stepping down following Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Raiders. “I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for him.”

Forsett joined the Broncos late in the season and provided added depth to the running back position.

On Sunday he had the longest run of the season by a Broncos running back when he broke through for a 64 yard run and nearly scored a touchdown.

“I thought (I had a touchdown), and then I realized I was 31,” joked Forsett about not getting into the end zone.

“It was a pretty smooth transition coming here,” said Forsett about his transition to the Broncos. “I learned this (offensive scheme) my 2nd year in the league under (Broncos offensive coordinator) Greg Knapp, so it was pretty smooth.”

As for Forsett’s future; the first item on the table is reflection.

“I’m going to take a couple of months off and decide what I want to do. This year was a lot of ups and downs for me and my family, so just sit back, think about the next option, next place we want to go and next thing we want to do.”

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.