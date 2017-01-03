Forbes Names Von Miller One Of Its ’30 Under 30′

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller is being honored by Forbes.

The magazine named Miller as one of their “30 Under 30” in Sports.

“To make our list, we look for those who flex either brawn, brains or both to be game changers on and off the field,” Forbes wrote.

The magazine notes Miller’s determination to come back after his ACL surgery in 2014, his Super Bowl MVP status, and his charitable work.

“My key to success is being resilient, coming back after injury, continually trying to develop into the type of person and the type of player that my organization wants me to be,” Miller said. “That’s always been my number one priority, and I think that’s what gets me my success.”

At only 27-years-old, Miller is also a five time Pro Bowler, a business investor, and a chicken farmer in his hometown of Desoto, Texas.

“The person I am on the football field, that’s the person that you’ll get when I’m with my family. I try not to live double lives.”

When he was drafted, he was selected second overall out of Texas A&M, and has become the highest paid defensive player in NFL history with a $114.5 million contract.

The average NFL salary is $2.1 million.

That type of money can bring a lot of pressure, but that’s what helps Miller thrive.

“I look at pressure as an opportunity to go out there and prove to everybody else the type of person and the type of player I am,” Miller said. “Once you change the definition of what pressure really is, it makes everything a whole lot easier.”

“Life can be hard sometimes, so when it’s great you’ve got to smell the roses while it’s great,” he said.

Among the other Sports honorees, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, and wheelchair marathon athlete Tatyana McFadden.

Miller was listed as the feature honoree for Sports.

