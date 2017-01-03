FBI Agents Stop Cars Near Missing Boy’s School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police and the FBI continued car canvasing Tuesday morning as the search for David Puckett has entered its fourth day.

Authorities said they are not slowing down any efforts to find the 6-year-old, who is believed to have wandered off from his Aurora home. An Amber Alert was issued on Monday in the case.

At the intersection of Dartmouth and Laredo in Aurora FBI agents and Aurora police officers stopped every driver, asking questions, taking names and opening trunks. That’s close to Dartmouth Elementary School, the school Puckett attends.

Officials had several other locations setup for the canvasing Tuesday morning, hoping someone might have information that could help in the search.

Aurora police told CBS4 that searching vehicles was part of the FBI protocol for car canvasing.

Not far from the canvasing locations, search and rescue crews gathered for another day of scouring the the 2.5 mile radius which Aurora police have sectioned off as the search perimeter.

The police department said Tuesday it does not have plans to call for any search volunteers but would continue to update the media and the public on its Twitter page.

While Aurora police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said Monday every law enforcement tool is being utilized in the search, the best hope for finding the boy may lie in the community.

“Please go out on your property or your home and check all the spaces you think a small child could possibly hide,” McCoy said.

Puckett went missing on Saturday. His mother said he was last seen at his home in the Olympic Park area and she told police he was wearing black boots, camouflage pants and a black jacket.

Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Police Reward Fund are each offering a $5,000 reward for the tip that leads to Puckett.

Counselors are at Dartmouth Elementary School on Tuesday to help staff who might be struggling. The school is back in session this week after winter break, and classes resume Wednesday. Tuesday is a professional development day.

Additional Resources:

Special tiplines have been setup in the search for Puckett. The following three different phone numbers can all be used:

303-739-1865

303-739-1868

303-739-1870