AMBER ALERT: $10,000 reward offered in David Puckett disappearance case, Amber Alert in effect

Dive Team Begins Search In Olympic Park For David Puckett

David Puckett Search Tiplines: 303-739-1865, 303-739-1868 or 303-739-1870 January 3, 2017
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A South Metro dive team is searching in Olympic Park for a 6-year-old missing boy.

The small lake in the Aurora park near where David Puckett disappeared is covered with a thin layer of ice and the dive team broke through it Tuesday morning so they could do their search in the water.

Police said they are considering draining the lake as they continue to use all resources they can think of to try to find the boy.

David Puckett (credit: Aurora Police Department)

Puckett is believed to have wandered away from his home on Saturday. His mother told police he was wearing black boots, camouflage pants and a black jacket.

Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Police Reward Fund are each offering a $5,000 reward for the tip that leads to Puckett.

Additional Resources:

Special tiplines have been setup in the search for Puckett. The following three different phone numbers can all be used:

303-739-1865
303-739-1868
303-739-1870

