Body Found In Icy Pond, Likely That Of Missing Boy

January 3, 2017 8:52 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a child was pulled from a pond in a park on Tuesday, not far from the home of a 6-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday.

“We found the body of what appears to be a child inside the pond underneath the ice,” a visibly saddened Aurora police chief Nick Metz said. “At this time we are not able to give a definitive identification on that individual.”

The small pond is located in Aurora’s Olympic Park. That’s about three blocks away from David Puckett’s home.

The pond was covered with a thin layer of ice Tuesday morning and the dive team broke through it so they could do a search underneath.

“It’s been tragic for our neighborhood,” said neighbor Sylvia Davidson.

Metz said despite the fact that they haven’t definitely determined if it’s Puckett that’s been found, he informed the family of the development and he said they were devastated.

The coroner’s office is expected to complete identification of the body by Wednesday.

For four days, more than 150 law enforcement officers and 200 volunteers searched for the boy. Monday night, a specialty K9 hit on a scent near the pond. It was just hours later that dive crews found the body under the ice.

“We just think about the family and the mother and, you know, everyone that’s concerned,” said Davidson. “God bless you. I’m sad, sad for you and may God comfort you.”

