Bill And Hillary Clinton To Attend Inauguration

January 3, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, putting the 2016 presidential rivals on the same platform only weeks after their tough campaign.

Aides to the former president and former secretary of state say the Clintons will attend the Jan. 20 inauguration. The announcement came shortly after former President George W. Bush’s office said he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has largely avoided the public eye since Trump’s come-from-behind victory in November. As a former president and first lady, the couple faced the difficult decision of whether to attend the ceremony.

