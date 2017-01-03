WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning goes in effect for Denver at 2 p.m. (Latest Forecast)

Best Consignment Shops In Denver To Sell Clothing And Accessories

January 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Alaina Brandenburger, Eat See Play, See, Top Spots
By Alaina Brandenburger

With the holidays in hindsight, it’s possible that your wallet is thin and your closet is not. A quick and easy way to make some extra money is to consign gently used clothing and accessories. Now that your calendar is no longer jam packed, take some time to sift through your closet and take your timeless and trendy items to one of these consignment stores. You can earn some extra cash while clearing up room for all of your new favorites. Make sure that items are still in good condition, though, as most stores won’t accept dirty, dated or damaged merchandise.

Ali’s Closet
1610 Girard Place, Suite K
Englewood, CO 80113
(303) 843-9956
www.alisclosetconsignment.com

Ali’s Closet has been offering consignment services to the Denver area for over 20 years. As a result, the owner is familiar with the buying habits of the shop’s customers, so consigning is fast and fair. Although the store is selective with what they will and will not accept, it’s more likely for items that you do consign here to be sold. The owner is organized, and follows up promptly with consignors, so you’ll be aware of what was accepted and what was sold in a timely manner.

Clotheshorse
4232 Tennyson St.
Denver, CO 80212
(303) 477-7800
www.clotheshorse.net

Located in the North Highlands area, Clotheshorse offers a carefully curated collection of high end merchandise. While the store is selective about what they accept, you are more likely to sell what you consign. If your closet consists of higher end merchandise that is still stylish and in good condition, you should bring the extras to this store. The shop also sells unique pieces such as distinctive jewelry and other accessories. When you’re consigning, the process is quick and easy.

Mercer Place
1388 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
(303) 765-4776
www.mercerplaceboutique.com

With a wide selection of clothing from many different labels, you will likely have luck consigning your gently used merchandise at this shop. It is well organized and easy to find the consignment area, and the store buys clothing outright, so you don’t have to wait to see if your items have sold. The store’s employees are very knowledgeable about fashion, offering personal styling services, so it’s best not to bring outdated or grungy merchandise.

Related:  Top Women’s Clothing Consignment Stores In Colorado

Plum Consignment
2373 Central Park Blvd., #106
Denver, CO 80238
(303) 322-7586
www.plumgood.com

While the store can be tricky to find, it’s worth it once you do. Plum Consignment offers a good selection of clothing and accessories that are two years old or newer, so if you clean out the closet on a regular basis, this is a good store for you. The store is choosy about what it accepts, and consignment is available by appointment only. In order to make the process go more smoothly, make sure that you organize your haul before calling to make your appointment.

CK Consignment
16524 Keystone Blvd., Unit E
Parker, CO 80134
(303) 805-2551
www.cottonkloset.com

Formerly known as Cotton Kloset, CK Consignment is a shop offering gently used clothing, furniture and other items. The store sells stylish, higher end merchandise that is no more than two years old. As with many of the consignment shops in Denver, it is selective about items that it chooses, but once your items have been accepted, the consignment process is easy. Once your items have sold, the owners make it convenient to come pick up your check, holding it for up to six months.

Related: Top Spots for Stylish Used Furniture In Denver

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia