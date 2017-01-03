Best Consignment Shops In Denver To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Alaina Brandenburger With the holidays in hindsight, it’s possible that your wallet is thin and your closet is not. A quick and easy way to make some extra money is to consign gently used clothing and accessories. Now that your calendar is no longer jam packed, take some time to sift through your closet and take your timeless and trendy items to one of these consignment stores. You can earn some extra cash while clearing up room for all of your new favorites. Make sure that items are still in good condition, though, as most stores won’t accept dirty, dated or damaged merchandise.

Ali’s Closet

1610 Girard Place, Suite K

Englewood, CO 80113

(303) 843-9956

www.alisclosetconsignment.com 1610 Girard Place, Suite KEnglewood, CO 80113(303) 843-9956 Ali’s Closet has been offering consignment services to the Denver area for over 20 years. As a result, the owner is familiar with the buying habits of the shop’s customers, so consigning is fast and fair. Although the store is selective with what they will and will not accept, it’s more likely for items that you do consign here to be sold. The owner is organized, and follows up promptly with consignors, so you’ll be aware of what was accepted and what was sold in a timely manner.

Clotheshorse

4232 Tennyson St.

Denver, CO 80212

(303) 477-7800

www.clotheshorse.net 4232 Tennyson St.Denver, CO 80212(303) 477-7800 Located in the North Highlands area, Clotheshorse offers a carefully curated collection of high end merchandise. While the store is selective about what they accept, you are more likely to sell what you consign. If your closet consists of higher end merchandise that is still stylish and in good condition, you should bring the extras to this store. The shop also sells unique pieces such as distinctive jewelry and other accessories. When you’re consigning, the process is quick and easy.

Mercer Place

1388 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 765-4776

www.mercerplaceboutique.com 1388 S. BroadwayDenver, CO 80210(303) 765-4776 With a wide selection of clothing from many different labels, you will likely have luck consigning your gently used merchandise at this shop. It is well organized and easy to find the consignment area, and the store buys clothing outright, so you don’t have to wait to see if your items have sold. The store’s employees are very knowledgeable about fashion, offering personal styling services, so it’s best not to bring outdated or grungy merchandise. Related: Top Women’s Clothing Consignment Stores In Colorado

Plum Consignment

2373 Central Park Blvd., #106

Denver, CO 80238

(303) 322-7586

www.plumgood.com 2373 Central Park Blvd., #106Denver, CO 80238(303) 322-7586 While the store can be tricky to find, it’s worth it once you do. Plum Consignment offers a good selection of clothing and accessories that are two years old or newer, so if you clean out the closet on a regular basis, this is a good store for you. The store is choosy about what it accepts, and consignment is available by appointment only. In order to make the process go more smoothly, make sure that you organize your haul before calling to make your appointment.

CK Consignment

16524 Keystone Blvd., Unit E

Parker, CO 80134

(303) 805-2551

www.cottonkloset.com 16524 Keystone Blvd., Unit EParker, CO 80134(303) 805-2551 Formerly known as Cotton Kloset, CK Consignment is a shop offering gently used clothing, furniture and other items. The store sells stylish, higher end merchandise that is no more than two years old. As with many of the consignment shops in Denver, it is selective about items that it chooses, but once your items have been accepted, the consignment process is easy. Once your items have sold, the owners make it convenient to come pick up your check, holding it for up to six months. Related: Top Spots for Stylish Used Furniture In Denver