Avalanche Watch Issued As Winter Storm Moves Into Mountains

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The first winter storm of 2017 will bring strong, gusty wind and heavy snow to the mountains over the next 48 hours and that will increase the avalanche danger.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an Avalanche Watch for several mountain ranges including the Park Range, Flat Top Mountains, Front Range Mountains, West Elk Mountains, the Ruby Range and Pikes Peak.
New snow accumulation on top of old, weak snow layers combined with strong winds will create prime avalanche conditions in the backcountry over the next few days.
