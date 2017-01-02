Latest Forecast: Much Colder This Week Plus A Chance For Snow In Denver

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – This first week of the new year will look and feel very wintry. A strong cold front will pass over Denver by early afternoon on Monday and temperatures will quickly tumble.

After starting the day with sunny skies on Monday, clouds will increase as the front passes. In addition it will become windy at times with gusts up to 30 mph in the metro after Monday afternoon. In the mountains, expected scattered snow showers with gusts to 40 mph.

A lack of moisture at lower elevations means mostly dry weather is expected for Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and the Eastern Plains through Tuesday. The exception may be a few flurries Monday night.

Meanwhile periods of snow will continue in the mountains all week. Snow may also spread east over the urban corridor and onto the Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon. At this time the chance for snow in the metro area appears to be less than 50% and any accumulation should be less than 3 inches.

Brighter weather will return Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs near freezing. A more significant warm up will occur for the weekend with highs close to 40° on Saturday and 50° by Sunday. It should also be sunny and dry for the weekend.

