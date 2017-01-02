FBI Goes Door-To-Door In Neighborhood Where Boy Went Missing

By Tom Mustin

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – FBI agents went door to door in Aurora on Monday, looking for clues into the disappearance of 6-year-old David Puckett.

“It’s a child we need to find,” said volunteer Rhonda Grinet.

On Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m., Puckett is believed to have wandered away from his home near east Amherst Place and Jasper Street.

On Monday, bloodhounds canvased a 2.5 mile radius near the child’s home.

Earlier in the day Fred Tapia joined more than 100 volunteers gathered at Olympic Park to help with the search.

“I have a son myself. I’d be concerned if he was missing. It’s the least I can do,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Once the K9s started getting involved in the search, police asked volunteers searching to return home. Officers said they were worried the numerous volunteers might throw off the scent for the dogs.

One volunteer brought a drone to fly over the area, but there were still no signs of the missing child.

In addition to the FBI, multiple other agencies have joined in the search, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which issued an Amber Alert.

“That’s due to the passage of time and the impending cold weather,” Aurora police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said.

Police described David as at-risk because he has a slight learning disability. He’s run away before, and officers say there are no signs of foul play.

On Sunday Stephanie Puckett gave an emotional plea to find her son.

“I’m worried with how cold it is, something really bad might happen to him. If you guys can please help me find him,” she said.

David is 4 feet tall, 48 pounds with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black T-shirt and a tan coat.

And with the frantic search for the little boy growing more desperate by the hour, Fred Tapia spoke for his fellow neighbors.

“‘Just keep him in your prayers everybody and let’s find this little boy.”

Additional Resources:

Special tiplines have been setup in the search for Puckett. The following three different phone numbers can all be used:

303-739-1865

303-739-1868

303-739-1870

