CDOT Cuts Ties With Its Official App

Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – There was a time not too long ago when the Colorado Department of Transportation had an official app allowing drivers to get real time traffic information, but that is no longer the case.

CDOT discontinued it’s relationship with a third-party company who created the CDOT app, now the app name has changed to Colorado Roads but many drivers might not realize they no longer have the affiliation with CDOT.

CDOT spokesperson Amy Ford says they made the decision to break ties with the app company last year and are now focusing on their travel information website COtrip.org.

Ford says there are no plans to create a new app at this time but they are spending millions of dollars on new technology that has yet to be released to provide drivers with real-time information in their cars.

The Interstate 70 mountain corridor is a focus of the new push to help tackle the frequent congestion.

The former official travel app is one of a long list taking state travel data and pushing it out to drivers, Ford says that public information will continue to be given to any third party app maker who requests the data.

Dan Gibbs, Summit County commissioner and chairperson of the I-70 Coalition group says with all of the third-party apps, websites and other information he is hearing drivers are becoming confused and overloaded.

“CDOT has lots of new electronic signs, but they don’t always match what the other apps are saying about road conditions especially up here where conditions change so frequently,” Gibbs said.

