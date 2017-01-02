Broncos’ Kubiak To Announce Retirement

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – After enduring another health scare earlier this season, Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has decided to retire, less than a year after leading the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Kubiak told players and staff after Sunday’s season-ending 24-6 upset of playoff-bound Oakland that he was stepping away from the job he took two years ago.

He declined to confirm his decision in his post-game news conference. However, players told reporters that Kubiak had informed them in the locker room after the game that he had decided to retire. The win over the Raiders allowed the Broncos to finish with a winning record (9-7), though it wasn’t quite good enough to earn a postseason berth, where they would have had a chance to defend the Super Bowl crown they won in Kubiak’s first season as the team’s coach.

“It’s tough because I came in with coach Kubiak,” Broncos linebacker Shane Ray said. “For him to leave now, I just wish the best for him. We know he’s going through a lot of tough things, and his health has been tough this season. I’ve got all the love in the world for Kubiak. He chose me (in the draft). I hope he finds what he wants to do now in his life and I hope he finds happiness.”

Quarterback Trevor Siemian, the longshot, low-round pick who wound up winning the three-way competition in training camp to succeed the retired Peyton Manning, said it was hard to see Kubiak go.

“It was emotional,” Siemian said. “You’ve got a lot of guys that love him. He was a heck of a coach, but a better person. I’m glad we sent him off with a win, though.”

Kubiak , 55, said he’ll discuss his decision publicly on Monday, when he holds his season-ending news conference.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to the players and the coaches,” Kubiak said. “It’s about the football team right now. It’s not about me.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos Vs. Raiders

Kubiak, who went 24-11, including the postseason in his two years as Broncos coach, was hospitalized after being diagnosed with complex migraine condition following Denver’s loss to Atlanta on Oct. 9. He missed the next game at San Diego while continuing to recuperate from the episode which can cause extreme fatigue and overall weakness.

While coach of the Houston Texans, Kubiak spent two days in the hospital in 2013 after suffering a transient ischemic attack, which is akin to a mini-stroke, during halftime of a game against Indianapolis.

“It’s just tough. We love playing for him,” safety Darian Stewart said. “He’s the best coach I’ve played for. No discredit to any of my past ones. He’s just a great man and a truly loyal guy. We’re going to miss him a great deal.

“Health is more important than football,” Stewart added. “It was one of those things that he made the right decision for him and his family.”

Broncos general manager John Elway, who brought his former backup back to coach the team they both played for, is expected to begin searching for his replacement soon.

“Elway is going to find the right guy,” Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “He’s a winner and any coach that comes in and grabs this team; you have a championship-caliber team. You have all the pieces over here and it’s definitely going to be — any coach that comes here — it’s going to be a blessing to take over this team.”

Some of the names that have been mentioned as potential replacements for Kubiak include Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and Arizona offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.