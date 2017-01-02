Bloodhounds Search For Missing Aurora Boy, Amber Alert Issued

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in charge of the search for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy have asked citizens to temporarily stop walking around the area in their efforts to help out with the search. That’s because search dogs are now trying to sniff out the boy’s scent.

“We have deployed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children bloodhounds today, so we are asking the citizens to stop their search in the area, and the reason is it could impact the validity of the search for the bloodhounds,” Aurora police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said Monday afternoon.

David Puckett went missing on Saturday night near Olympic Park. His mother told police he was wearing black boots, camouflage pants, and a black jacket.

Puckett, a student at Dartmouth Elementary School, has a slight learning disability. He wandered off from school once, and police are investigating this case under the assumption that he wandered off from home.

On Monday afternoon the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert in the case, something that was delayed initially part because there was no immediate evidence that there was an abduction.

“We’re obviously very concerned. We’re all cold standing here bundled up, so the weather and the amount of time is increasingly concerning to us and that is why the CBI has issued this Amber Alert for us today,” McCoy said.

“It also brings a level of national exposure (in) helping us find David.”

The search area for Puckett currently has a radius of approximately 2.5 miles.

“We are continuing to do thorough searches of the neighborhoods, canvas searches, and also some interviews,” McCoy said.

McCoy said they are also looking for anyone who might have a video that might be helpful to their investigation to contact them.

Multiple agencies are now involved in the search, including the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“You may encounter the FBI in your neighborhood today,” McCoy said.

Aurora Public Schools will have mental health professionals

on hand at Puckett’s school to assist students and staff who might benefit from counseling when classes resume this week.

Additional Resources:

Special tiplines have been setup in the search for Puckett. The following three different phone numbers can all be used:

303-739-1865

303-739-1868

303-739-1870