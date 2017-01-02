Aurora Police Search For Missing ‘At-Risk’ Teen

January 2, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Fabian Xavier Rosales

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Fabian Xavier Rosales.

fabian xavier rosales Aurora Police Search For Missing At Risk Teen

Rosales, who goes by Xavier, was last seen in the backyard of his home in the 107oo block of East 11th Avenue in Aurora.

He is described as 5’2″ tall, 90 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a white t-shirt with red lettering on the front that says “Las Vegas.” Over it he wore a dark blue thermal. The glasses he wears were left at the house.

(credit: Aurora Police Department)

(credit: Aurora Police Department)

Due to his age, the Aurora Police Department says that he is considered to be at-risk.

Rosales does not have a history of running away.

(credit: Aurora Police Department)

(credit: Aurora Police Department)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia