Aurora Police Search For Missing ‘At-Risk’ Teen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Fabian Xavier Rosales.
Rosales, who goes by Xavier, was last seen in the backyard of his home in the 107oo block of East 11th Avenue in Aurora.
He is described as 5’2″ tall, 90 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a white t-shirt with red lettering on the front that says “Las Vegas.” Over it he wore a dark blue thermal. The glasses he wears were left at the house.
Due to his age, the Aurora Police Department says that he is considered to be at-risk.
Rosales does not have a history of running away.