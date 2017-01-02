Aurora Police Looking For 2 Missing Boys

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police are looking for two boys who are missing in Aurora.
First, 6-year-old David Puckett was reported missing on Saturday night after apparently wandering off from his home. Then 13-year-old Fabian Xavier Rosales went missing from the backyard of his home Sunday night.
Denver area police agencies and volunteers searched for David on Saturday night and New Year’s Day with the help of a helicopter and a bloodhound. Police say he has wandered off from his home in the recent past but was found with the help of the public.
His mother, Stephanie Puckett, says he wasn’t dressed to be out overnight in the cold.
Police say the second boy to go missing doesn’t have a history of running away. They don’t believe there’s a connection between the two cases.
