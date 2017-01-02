$10,000 Reward Now Being Offered In Missing Boy Case

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A $10,000 reward is out in the disappearance of David Puckett.
Puckett, 6, went missing on Saturday night in Aurora and an Amber Alert was issued in the case on Monday.
His mother said he was last seen at his home in the Olympic Park area and told police he was wearing black boots, camouflage pants, and a black jacket.
The search area for Puckett currently has a radius of approximately 2.5 miles and multiple agencies are now involved in the search, including the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Puckett is a student at Dartmouth Elementary School.