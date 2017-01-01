Reports: Kubiak Considering Retirement

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is considering retirement, according to multiple reports.
Sources have told reporters for both NFL Network and ESPN that Kubiak, 55, might step down sometime after the Broncos final regular season game on Sunday against the Raiders.
Since Kubiak joined the Broncos he has posted a 20-11 record and the team also won Super Bowl 50.
Kubiak was absent for a week earlier this season due to health reasons. He suffered a migraine and had to be taken to the hospital.