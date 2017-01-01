No. 10 UCLA Women Beat No. 20 Colorado 87-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) – UCLA forward Monique Billings was inspired by a recent phone call with Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, the MVP of the WNBA. Then Billings put on a show like Ogwumike.

Billings tied a career-high with 27 points and added 18 rebounds to lead 10th-ranked UCLA to an 87-74 victory over No. 20 Colorado on Sunday.

She recorded her eighth double-double of the year and 18th of her career. She scored via an assortment of inside post moves and hook shots that the Buffaloes couldn’t defend. She added four blocks and a career-high four assists to her impressive line.

Billings admires both Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike and tries to pattern her game after theirs, she said.

“I had a phone call with Nneka, and she gave me some good advice and encouragement,” Billings said. “It motivated me and helped me get my 18 boards today.”

Colorado’s Haley Smith had a career-high 31 points, and Kennedy Leonard added 11 points, all of which came in the second half.

“We talked about how we needed to execute our roles, and I was reflecting on what I do well,” Smith said. “I think I knew my shot and getting rebounds were things I do well, so I wanted to focus on those two things. I think everyone stepped up and executed their role, which got us at a good spot at the end.”

UCLA (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) continued its dominance at home, running its streak of consecutive home game victories to 20, dating back to last year. It’s the sixth-longest home win streak in the country. Top-ranked Connecticut leads that category with 55 straight wins.

Colorado (10-3, 0-2) cut the lead to eight points when Leonard made one of two free throws with 3:21 left, but that’s as close as the Buffaloes would get. Colorado coach JR Payne was happy with the way the Buffaloes responded after a 79-54 loss at USC two days earlier.

“I’m unbelievably proud of our resiliency and proud of Haley and really proud of all of us,” Payne said. “We were talking about being down 20 on the home court of the No. 10 team in the country and never giving up.”

BIG PICTURE:

Colorado started the season with 10 consecutive wins with first-year coach JR Payne before a problematic stretch has seen it lose three consecutive games. The Buffaloes kept things close and gave UCLA a scare in the fourth quarter but had no answer for Billings inside.

UCLA continued to shine with a productive, stifling defense with mixed coverage and presses. The Bruins also dominated the glass, which it has marked as a key in trying to win the conference championship.

STAT

UCLA held Colorado to just one offensive rebound in the first half and seven for the game. UCLA outrebounded Colorado, 45-34.

“That’s been a focus of ours for a while, getting on the offensive boards, boxing out and not making it easy,” Billings said.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“What challenge does she not present? That’s really more the question. We felt like we did an O.K. job, and she had 27 and 18. She’s just one of the best post players in the country, and she’s hard to guard one-on-one. I don’t know anyone that could guard her one-on-one. We certainly didn’t try to.” – Payne on defending Monique Billings

BIG PICTURE

Colorado could fall out of the rankings after suffering three consecutive losses, including back-to-back road games against USC and UCLA.

UCLA could move up after protecting its home court on the first weekend of conference play.

UP NEXT:

Colorado plays four consecutive conference home games against teams with winning records – Arizona, Arizona State, Cal and Stanford.

UCLA plays its first conference road games at Washington State and Washington next weekend. On Friday, UCLA faces Washington State – which beat Oregon Sunday after losing six consecutive games.

