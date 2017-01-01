New Laws: Voting, Terminally Ill And Citizens’ Initiatives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – There are several new laws in Colorado this New Year.
One is the voter-approved Proposition 106, which allows terminally ill patients to get life-ending medications under certain circumstances.
The Grand Junction Sentinel reports another makes it tougher for citizens’ initiatives aimed at amending the Constitution to get on the ballot. Amendment 71 requires that signatures in such cases be collected in all 35 state Senate districts.
Proposition 108 allows unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in one of the major party primaries. And under Proposition 109, the state will hold a presidential primary in 2020. Unaffiliated voters can participate.
Among other laws, the state minimum wage is now $9.30 an hour and will rise annually until it reaches $12 in 2020.
