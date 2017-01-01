Latest Forecast: Seasonal Today, Then Much Colder For The Week Ahead

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures today will be at or slightly above where they should be for this time of year.
By this afternoon and evening we’ll see clouds on the increase along with some mountain snow showers developing as an area of low pressure scoots by southern Colorado.
Today’s Broncos game will feature increasing clouds but dry weather.
Looking ahead to the new week we’re still tracking an arctic front sitting to our north. It looks like it will move into Colorado at some point during the day on Monday.
Behind it we will see much colder air statewide along with a few chances for snow between Tuesday and Friday.
