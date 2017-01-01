Latest Forecast: First Winter Blast Of 2017 On The Way

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our first winter storm of the new year is getting set to roll Colorado into the deep freeze at the same time a small storm system over the southwest will bring snow to the mountains overnight Sunday into Monday.

Lets start with the mountains snow. There will be a few inches here and there in the mountains into Monday morning with a small, low pressure system pushes into New Mexico overnight.

Monday will be transition day into the cold wave. Across the Front Range and eastern plains Monday should start out partly cloudy with increasing clouds as the day goes on. The first rush of cold temps will roll into the region on Monday night with a few snow flurries. High temperatures will drop below freezing on Tuesday and stay there through Thursday.

At this time it looks snowfall will come a little at a time for the Denver metro area. Possibly an inch or two on by Tuesday night and then a few more inches Wednesday into Thursday. The bulk of the snowfall is still more than two days away so, snow totals could change as we go through the day on Monday. As always check back here at CBSDenver.com and on CBS4 for any changes to our first big winter blast of 2017.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!