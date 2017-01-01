Fountain Police: Father Stabs Son At KOA Campground

January 1, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: El Paso County, KOA, KOA Campground, Memorial Hospital, New Year's Eve, Ovidio Lopez III, Ovidio Lopez Jr., Scott Gilbertsen

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) – Police in Fountain say a man from Florida is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son in a New Year’s Eve fight at a KOA campground.

The Gazette reports that 52-year-old Ovidio Lopez Jr. was in El Paso County jail Sunday on $10,000 bond.

Lopez is accused of first-degree assault in the late Saturday fight with his 27-year-old son, Ovidio Lopez III.

Police Sgt. Scott Gilbertsen says the younger Lopez was taken to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening wounds.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia