Demaryius Thomas Moves Up On Broncos Career Receptions List

January 1, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

DENVER (CBS4) – Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas now has the third most catches in Broncos franchise history.

With his second grab of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, Thomas took sole possession of third place.

He did it on a four-yard grab in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos fends off middle linebacker Kwon Alexander #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL game on October 2, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

His first catch tied him with Lionel Taylor at 543 total catches in a Broncos uniform.

He started out on Sunday with 542 career catches.

Taylor was a star for the Broncos while they were in the AFL in the 1960s. He is in the Broncos Ring of Fame.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia