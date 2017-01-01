Demaryius Thomas Moves Up On Broncos Career Receptions List

DENVER (CBS4) – Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas now has the third most catches in Broncos franchise history.
With his second grab of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, Thomas took sole possession of third place.
He did it on a four-yard grab in the second quarter.
His first catch tied him with Lionel Taylor at 543 total catches in a Broncos uniform.
He started out on Sunday with 542 career catches.
Taylor was a star for the Broncos while they were in the AFL in the 1960s. He is in the Broncos Ring of Fame.