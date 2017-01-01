Colorado Minimum Wage Rises To $9.30 Under Ballot Measure

January 1, 2017
Filed Under: minimum wage

DENVER (AP)Minimum wage workers in Colorado are getting a raise in the new year.

Under a measure approved by voters in November’s election, the state’s minimum wage rose to $9.30 an hour starting Sunday, up by about a dollar from last year.

It will continue to increase by 90 cents each year until it reaches $12 an hour in January 2020.

Colorado is one of 19 states increasing its minimum wage in 2017. Massachusetts and Washington have the highest new minimum wages in the country at $11 an hour.

