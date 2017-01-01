CDOT Warns About Delays On I-70 In The High Country On Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that eastbound travel through the Interstate 70 corridor will be delayed on Monday.

So far delays were not as bad as they were anticipating from Silverthorne to C-470 but that may mean Monday will be even more clogged. CDOT is gearing up for a very long Monday.

“We are anticipating a heavy day tomorrow. We’ve got all of our resources on, we’ve got all of our plows. We are expecting some weather to come in as well which will be making things a little more difficult, increase some of those time delays just a little bit if roads get icy. So we’ve got crews working on the roads to keep everything clear,” said Mark Hanschmidt, CDOT Mountain Corridor Incident Commander.

One of the major issues creating problems even though roads are dry — when there are backups they have had several minor wrecks where drivers are going too fast and hit the stopped traffic.

