Police Prepare For Busy New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are preparing for a busy New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration in downtown Denver on Saturday night.

The first fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. on the 16th Street Mall with a countdown to New Year’s Eve and a second fireworks show at midnight. Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets along the mall.

Police told CBS4 they have been working on a security plan for quite some time and have stepped up security.

“You will see officers who are on motorcycles, you will see officers who are on foot, you will see officers who are in vehicles,” said Denver Police Department spokesman John White.

With the large crowds expected, police are asking for help.

“If you are out and about and you see something that is suspicious or you see someone acting in a suspicious nature, you reach out to us and let us know,” said White.

Denver joins the list of cities where thousands will gather downtown, including New York City.

All the police districts will be fully staffed in Denver on New Year’s Eve and even off-duty officers will work security.

“Numerous businesses will hire off-duty officers to work in an off-duty capacity to supplement the officers that we have that will be working out in the neighborhoods,” said White.

The fireworks shows are free and open to the public.