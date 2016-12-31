Latest Forecast: Cool For The Last Day Of The Year

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be a cooler end to 2016! An overnight cold front will keep high temperatures about 20 degrees cooler than Friday’s afternoon highs.

There will be lots of sunshine over the northern part of Colorado for Saturday. At the same time a low pressure system is moving from Arizona into New Mexico. This will bring in mountain snow and lower elevation rain to Southern Colorado with most of the snow over the San Juan mountains for Saturday.

If you’re heading to Downtown Denver for New Year’s Eve Fireworks dress warmly. The first show is at 9pm, skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the upper 20s. By midnight the temperature will drop into the middle 20s.

The first day of the new year will be a little warmer with sunny skies. Then, we turn our attention to the first work week of the new year. The first Arctic blast of the new year will be surging in by Tuesday. This will drop highs below freezing for several days and bring in a chance for measurable snow through the end of the week ahead.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.