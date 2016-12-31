Fire Sparks Drug Task Force Investigation

By Melissa Garcia

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – An accidental fire at a home in Thornton has sparked an investigation by the North Metro Drug Task Force.

Fire crews were called out to a fire and explosion just after 2 p.m. Friday at a home near 137th Avenue and Clayton Street.

A police spokesperson said that what firefighters found inside the home prompted them to call the task force.

In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, police could not specify what it is that drug agents were investigating.

According to a fire department spokesperson, the blaze began while a resident was working on his car, an SUV that was parked in the garage.

A spark plug ignited, and flames quickly spread from the SUV to a pickup truck parked in the garage next to it. Flames also spread to a third vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

The resident who was in the garage made it out of the burning structure uninjured.

His roommate, according to a fire department spokesperson, escaped having suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at a Denver hospital.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to speak on camera, said the incident was not the first time that drug agents had been called to the home.

After cleaning up debris, firefighters posted a sign on the front window of the home indicating that the house was uninhabitable.

Until repairs could be made, the residents had made arrangements to stay elsewhere.

The task force was expected to continue processing the scene through the holiday weekend.

