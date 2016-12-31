Arrest Warrant Issued In Deadly Shooting, Suspect On The Run

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest warrant has been issued in a deadly shooting on Thursday night. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for David Craine, 27, in the shooting death.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Girard Avenue about 10:45 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigators have been looking for Craine since the shooting but have exhausted their leads. They told CBS4 that Craine has no known current address or employment.

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-2 and 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has the word “Craine” tattooed on his neck.



Additional Information from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office:

Anyone with information on Craine’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers (720-913-7867) immediately. Do not approach Craine as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to reports, the shooting happened after an alleged fight after a man found another man at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

The victim has not been identified. Initially investigators believed they were looking for two suspects involved in the shooting.