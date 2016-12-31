1 Critical After 2-Alarm Apartment Fire

DENVER (CBS4)– One man was rushed to the hospital in “very critical” condition after he was one of four injured in an apartment fire early Saturday morning.
The 2-alarm fire broke out at the apartment complex located at 3450 S. Poplar Street just before 1 a.m. Four people were rushed to the hospital after they were rescued from the burning apartment complex.
The conditions of the others injured in the fire has not been released.
A total of 27 people were evaluated at the scene. Two cats died in the fire.
Three units were damaged by the fire and several others were damaged by smoke and water.
Arson investigators were called to the scene to help determine a cause.