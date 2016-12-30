Ohio Court: Tigers’ Owner Can Visit Seized Animals In Colorado

LIVE VIDEO: CBS4 News Special ... The Top Stories Of 2016

December 30, 2016 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Kenny Hetrick, Ohio, South Dakota, Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man who is fighting the state for the return of his tigers and other exotic animals will be allowed to see some of them.

A state appeals court says Kenny Hetrick and his veterinarian will be allowed to examine the animals that were sent to a South Dakota sanctuary then, because of neglect there, were sent to a Colorado sanctuary.

Kenny Hetrick (credit: Twitter)

The court is telling the state to arrange the visits as soon as possible.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Hetrick’s roadside sanctuary near Toledo in January 2015 after officials say he ignored warnings about needing a permit.

Hetrick has gone to court demanding the animals be returned.

A judge in November ordered the animals be brought back to Ohio but later put that ruling on hold.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dianne Rhinesmith says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:01 pm

    Pretty danged sad you have your animals seized and then they get abused. What a disgrace.

    Reply | Report comment |

