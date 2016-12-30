Officers Who Lost Homeless Brother Hold Breakfast For Those In Need

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer and a Denver deputy gave back after their brother was affected by homelessness.

Valmy Hartzog Howard’s brother Michael lived on the streets for six years until his death last year. She and her sister Denita helped him whenever they could and know firsthand how people struggle with homelessness.

They hosted a Breakfast for Michael at the Denver Diner on Thursday.

Howard says homelessness can affect anyone and she just wants to help those in need.

“I just wanted to give back. They’re out there. There are a lot of people out there that aren’t loved, don’t have family,” Howard said. “Just this morning I’ve met several people who aren’t from Colorado and are homeless here now in Colorado and don’t know anyone, don’t know where to go … a couple of them said to me it’s nice to get a hot meal because they haven’t had one.”

Sixty people received free meals at the breakfast.