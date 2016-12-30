Latest Forecast: Warmest Day In More Than A Month

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will be a beautiful day across Colorado with mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures. The Denver area will soar to near 60 degrees. It will be our warmest day since the day after Thanksgiving.

Clouds will start to stream into the state late Friday and into early Saturday. The clouds are associated with a cold front that will pass over Denver and the Front Range on Saturday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop about 20 degrees and therefore high temperatures in the metro area will only be near 40 degrees Saturday afternoon.

There will be very little moisture over Colorado as the front passes and therefore Saturday will be a mainly dry day except for perhaps a light snow shower or two in the mountains.

A somewhat better chance for snow will return the high country late Sunday. So if you are planning to travel back to metro area from the high country on Sunday, leaving as early as possible will be your best bet.

Looking further ahead, everything remains on track for a blast of arctic air for the first week of the new year. We get a taste of the colder weather on Monday with 35 degrees in Denver. Then the frigid weather arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday with single digits and teens for afternoon highs and overnight lows falling below zero. A chance for snow in Denver will also start Monday night and continue through at least Thursday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.