LIVE VIDEO: CBS4 News Special ... The Top Stories Of 2016

Homeowner Thinks Airbnb Needs Some Changes After Home Trashed

December 30, 2016 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Airbnb, Airbnb Host Guarantee, Chris Meiners, City Park

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – A City Park homeowner says his place was trashed after he rented it out on the short-term rental site, Airbnb.

“There was puke on our brand new couch and on our new rug, and chewing tobacco spilled, and basically a whole roll of paper towels shoved down a toilet upstairs,” said Airbnb host Chris Meiners.

Chris Meiners is interviewed by CBS4's Andrea Flores (credit: CBS)

Chris Meiners is interviewed by CBS4’s Andrea Flores (credit: CBS)

And the damage didn’t stop there.

“They took my work laptop, a backup phone, and a bunch of Xbox games,” Meiners said.

Meiners hasn’t heard from the guests since he rented out his home back in September.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 found the user profile no longer exists.

Despite Airbnb’s $1 million Host Guarantee, Meiners says it took months to get $2,500 worth of damages taken care of.

“Actually getting a hold of someone, and talking to the right person, was much more frustrating than it should have been.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Meiners had to provide receipts for the items stolen, turn in a police report, and show documents to support his claims.

“I feel they need to change their process a little bit, and at least have a little bit more communication throughout it, and some way to talk to somebody,” Meiners said.

Meiners says he would host again, but would take more precautionary measures.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Anything that you really value, either sentimental or monetarily, you should probably keep very secure, either off site, or have a very secure way of locking it up,” Meiners said.

Meiners was eventually paid for the damages in December.

When CBS4 asked Airbnb, over the phone, if they plan on making changes to their Host Guarantee, they referred us back to the main website.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia