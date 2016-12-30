Broncos Notebook: Dec. 30

By Brian Madden, CBS4 Sports

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday’s final practice of the Broncos’ 2016 season is complete. No more viewing of men running around in protected head-coverings at Dove Valley. The ultimate conclusion is this Sunday at Mile High on CBS4 at 2:25 p.m.

T.J. Ward, Derek Wolfe, and A.J. Derby have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Brandon Marshall is questionable and should be considered a game day decision.

The offseason, in earnest, began when the Broncos walked off the turf in Kansas City on Christmas Night. So many things for players, coaches, and management to ponder in the upcoming days and weeks.

Surgeries, for players, has become the norm when an NFL season ends. Defensive end DeMarcus Ware had lower back surgery today. The results of his procedure should be available soon.

Center Matt Paradis has been dealing with his two nagging hips this season. Paradis is as tough as they come. He competed so well through the pain that he earned an alternate’s position for this season’s Pro Bowl. For his sacrifice, he received the Denver Broncos’ Ed Block Courage Award today. This award is given to the player who exemplifies commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Paradis was humble when spoke about this honor.

“Everyone is playing injured and some you have to kind of get through. I’ve been battling through it and (I’m) going to keep going.”

The Boise State Bronco has snapped the ball 999 times this year and he will finish what he started this Sunday at Mile High. After that, he will have his injured hips repaired. Paradis said he will return next season. However, he did not know when that will specifically occur.