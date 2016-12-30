Asiatic Black Bear Put Down At Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – Zoo workers said goodbye to a member of the family on Thursday.

Tenzing, a 31-year-old Asiatic Black Bear, was humanely euthanized this week after she exhibited what zoo officials called “an acute decline in her overall quality of life” due to complications related to age.

On a statement released on their Facebook page, Denver Zoo Assistant Curator of Carnivores Steve Venne said “This is always just so sad. Tenzing has been a member of our zoo family for almost 30 years. She was such an amazing bear and like many, had her fun quirks. “We’ll always have fond memories of her climbing her tree to relax and get some sun. We’re really going to miss her.”

According to the same release, Tenzing came to Denver in December 1987 from Germany’s Koln Zoo after being born there in January 1985. The life span of Asiatic black bears is roughly 29 years. She was the last Asiatic black bear to live at the Denver Zoo.

The zoo does not expect to replace that species.