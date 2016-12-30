Arsonist Who Destroyed Landlord’s Self-Built Log Cabin Learns Sentence

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of arson in Idaho Springs has been sentenced to three years in prison.
The fire destroyed the home of a local artist in November. Robert Raymond Leibold, 36, who had been renting a room at the home, pleaded guilty to arson.
Investigators say Leibold doused his belongings with gasoline and then called 911 to report the fire he set on purpose.
The fire destroyed the home of artist Dave Shelton’s home — a three-story log cabin he built himself.
Shelton also lost his vast collection of hand-made woodcarvings and family heirlooms.