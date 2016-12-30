Arsonist Who Destroyed Landlord’s Self-Built Log Cabin Learns Sentence

December 30, 2016 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Dave Shelton, Idaho Springs, Robert Leibold, Robert Raymond Leibold

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of arson in Idaho Springs has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Robert Raymond Leibold (credit: Idaho Springs)

The fire destroyed the home of a local artist in November. Robert Raymond Leibold, 36, who had been renting a room at the home, pleaded guilty to arson.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say Leibold doused his belongings with gasoline and then called 911 to report the fire he set on purpose.

The fire destroyed the home of artist Dave Shelton’s home — a three-story log cabin he built himself.

(credit: GoFundMe.com)

Shelton also lost his vast collection of hand-made woodcarvings and family heirlooms.

Dave Shelton (credit: CBS)

