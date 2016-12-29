Young Kennedy Family Member Accused In Aspen Brawl

ASPEN, Colo. (CB4) – A young member of the Kennedy family has been arrested after being involved in an alleged brawl in Aspen.

John Conor Kennedy, 22, is accused of being involved in a fight outside a club with an Aspen police officer.

Kennedy “was arrested with the help of a bystander,” according to Aspen police Sgt. Rick Magnuson.

“Kennedy, who apparently goes by Conor, was charged with disorderly conduct, taken to jail and issued a summons to appear in Aspen Municipal Court,” Magnuson said in a statement.

According to police, the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub. According to reports people wouldn’t leave the bar.

An officer reported that he saw a fight break out between two men.

“(Officer Andy) Atkinson reported seeing Kennedy grab another man by his shirt, pull him down so he was bent over and hit him four or five times in the back of the head with his fists,” according to the Aspen Times.

The Aspen Times reported that officers attempted to intervene but Kennedy “continued to try and attack the man, prompting police to try and restrain him.

“Kennedy and I fell back on to the snow bank on the south side of (Hyman Avenue) where Kennedy attempted to pull away from me and stand up,” Atkinson wrote in his report. “I held on to Kennedy’s arms and rolled him over with assistance from a bystander on to his stomach.”

The Aspen Times says the bystander, whose name hasn’t been released, helped handcuff Kennedy.

According to People.com, Kennedy is the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and his second wife, Mary Richardson.

People.com also reports that Conor Kennedy briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2012 when he was 18.