Watch: Lynx Wanders Across Run At Purgatory Resort

December 29, 2016 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Durango, La Plata County, Lynx, Purgatory Resort

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Video was captured of a lynx walking across one of the runs, full of people, at Purgatory Resort Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video, shot by Airrick Hix, on their Facebook page.

Hix posted that he “was 1 meter from that thing!!! It was stalking.”

Parks and Wildlife posts that it’s not unheard of to see wildlife at ski areas during the winter, like moose at Steamboat Resort, but issue a warning to go with it.

Since wildlife can be dangerous, especially when they feel threatened, they ask that people “do not chase or approach these animals.”

